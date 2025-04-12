FIL Ltd Has $14.02 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,475 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,300,000 after purchasing an additional 216,075 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,887 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,268 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,046,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total transaction of $164,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,486,979.36. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $518,499. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.83.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $259.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

