Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2025

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FRELGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 283540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $931.25 million, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

