Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelis Insurance has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 1,267.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,754,000 after buying an additional 162,524 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1,243.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 178,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 165,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $31,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

