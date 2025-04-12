Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $146.00 and last traded at $164.22, with a volume of 3710573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.62.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FERG

Ferguson Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.84%.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 944.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,537,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $469,730,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,678,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,007,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,889 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $239,539,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.