Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 551.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

KRG opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,023.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. Analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

