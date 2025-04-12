Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LivaNova worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in LivaNova by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LivaNova by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in LivaNova by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIVN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

LIVN opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

