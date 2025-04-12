Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,100 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 106,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

