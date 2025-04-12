Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 16,319 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2,706.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $302.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $273.60 and a 12 month high of $350.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.24.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

