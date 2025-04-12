Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 37.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,698,000 after buying an additional 64,380 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $223,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. This represents a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.70.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $132.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.45.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

