FANUC (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

FANUC Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 1398145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

FANUC Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71.

FANUC (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. FANUC had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 17.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that FANUC Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

FANUC Company Profile

FANUC Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

