F M Investments LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,579,000 after buying an additional 3,793,141 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,202,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,765,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

