ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $537,000 Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Gladstone Land as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Gladstone Land by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

LAND opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.18 million, a P/E ratio of -31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $15.36.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.45 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 15.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -193.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Land

In related news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $72,743.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

