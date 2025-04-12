ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 1,985 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of World Acceptance worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in World Acceptance by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $300,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,030.26. The trade was a 21.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,200. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,188 shares of company stock valued at $619,409 over the last 90 days. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th.

Shares of WRLD opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.96. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $161.63. The company has a market cap of $690.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.35.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

