ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $721,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $82.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

