ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $731,000 Stake in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 358.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Runway Growth Finance worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,261,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $734,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $324.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 15.1%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.11%.

RWAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

