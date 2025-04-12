ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 31,027 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,027 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Liquidia worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liquidia by 144.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 230,820 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 179,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 72,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 855.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 210,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Stock Performance

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.23. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LQDA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In related news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,259. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 16,393 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $193,109.54. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 573,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,570.84. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,245 shares of company stock valued at $843,326. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Stories

