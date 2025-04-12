ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,652,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,871,000 after purchasing an additional 897,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,053,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after acquiring an additional 86,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,147,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after acquiring an additional 396,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,626,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,738,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 205,629 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Argus upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

