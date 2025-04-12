EVR Research LP Makes New Investment in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

EVR Research LP purchased a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 437,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000. Ouster makes up about 1.8% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EVR Research LP owned about 0.88% of Ouster as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OUST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ouster by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 916.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ouster in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ouster alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $65,192.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 220,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,364.88. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 9,099 shares of company stock valued at $90,460 in the last ninety days. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ouster Trading Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.23. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Ouster from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ouster in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

View Our Latest Report on Ouster

About Ouster

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.