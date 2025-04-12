EVR Research LP Makes New $11.60 Million Investment in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

EVR Research LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,000. Victoria’s Secret & Co. makes up 3.9% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EVR Research LP owned approximately 0.36% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $768,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,967 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $6,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 542,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $9,387,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,695,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,597,729.08. This represents a 6.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

