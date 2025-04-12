EVR Research LP Acquires New Position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

EVR Research LP bought a new position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 57.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 351,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 128,012 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 100,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in NuScale Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,368 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In other news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 516,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,211.91. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683.48. The trade was a 95.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,114 shares of company stock worth $1,351,231 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuScale Power Stock Up 1.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NuScale Power stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.64. NuScale Power Co. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

