Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 14.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.64). 42,064,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average session volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.56).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Evoke Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.19. The company has a market capitalization of £207.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. Equities analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Evoke

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,351.31). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,654.45). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evoke Company Profile

