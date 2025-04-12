Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Position Increased by Brightline Capital Management LLC

Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Eos Energy Enterprises accounts for approximately 6.4% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brightline Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $1,993,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 61,220.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,804,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,626 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on EOSE. Roth Mkm cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 9.3 %
NASDAQ EOSE opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $958.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.17. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $6.64.
Eos Energy Enterprises Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
