Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,987 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $34,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,030,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of IOO opened at $92.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average of $99.97. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.80 and a 12 month high of $105.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

