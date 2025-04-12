Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $33.80 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Medpace worth $33,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 75.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Medpace by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,885,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. Leerink Partnrs raised Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $347.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.90.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $297.72 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.00 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

