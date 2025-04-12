Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $33.45 Million Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,228,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997,743 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of NU worth $33,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NU. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in NU by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

NU opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

