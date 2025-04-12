Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Raised by Legacy Investment Solutions LLC

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entergy from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $81.71 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

