Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.23. Enovix shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 1,716,063 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Enovix Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Enovix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

