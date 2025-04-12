Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.92. Energizer has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

