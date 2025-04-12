Energean (LON:ENOG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 720.50 ($9.43) and last traded at GBX 734 ($9.61), with a volume of 409105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 758.50 ($9.93).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.30) price objective on shares of Energean in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 915.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 957.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other Energean news, insider Andreas Persianis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 851 ($11.14) per share, with a total value of £85,100 ($111,387.43). Also, insider Panagiotis Benos sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £6,961.92 ($9,112.46). 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

