Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

