Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.16. Educational Development shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 3,612 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Up 1.2 %
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Educational Development as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
