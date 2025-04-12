Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 42,512 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,512 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.05% of Matrix Service worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 19,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 19,518 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 62,578 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Matrix Service by 523.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 247,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. Research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Matrix Service from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

