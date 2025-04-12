Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,510 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in RealReal were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REAL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $555.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other RealReal news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $127,670.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,243.30. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 113,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $786,027.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,673.10. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,153. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REAL. UBS Group reduced their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

