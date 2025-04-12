Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $205,000 Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,952,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 696.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 158.90%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

