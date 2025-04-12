Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $198,000 Investment in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.15% of American Vanguard as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Vanguard by 20.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 156,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 34,297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 40.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Stock Up 5.8 %

AVD stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $14.00 price target on American Vanguard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

