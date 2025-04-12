Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $79,000 in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,136,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 856,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 296,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 37,055 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
REGENXBIO Trading Up 8.9 %
NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $5.89 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $295.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
