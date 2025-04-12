Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $217,000 Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 213.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 345.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in National HealthCare by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

National HealthCare Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NHC opened at $91.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.57. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.42. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

