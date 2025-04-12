Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Duolingo worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 90.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $2,924,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $21,054.96. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total value of $1,160,891.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,400,100.16. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,332 shares of company stock worth $33,442,107 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duolingo Stock Up 3.9 %

DUOL stock opened at $329.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.63. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Duolingo from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

