DRW Securities LLC Sells 542 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DRW Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock opened at $152.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.