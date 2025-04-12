DRW Securities LLC Invests $257,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $90,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,888,697.48. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,251,592 shares of company stock valued at $308,485,023 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $114.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $166.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.21 and a 200 day moving average of $132.84.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

