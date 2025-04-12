DRW Securities LLC Invests $131,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Grab by 7,238.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grab Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CLSA upgraded shares of Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.62.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

