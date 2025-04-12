Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Donaldson by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $63.38 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,972,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. The trade was a 50.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. This represents a 48.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,799 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.