Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes $18.36 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,355,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,519,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,775,000 after acquiring an additional 429,711 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,907,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,751,000 after purchasing an additional 851,441 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Sysco by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,296,000 after buying an additional 7,184,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,868,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,120,000 after buying an additional 233,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,590,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,342,000 after buying an additional 60,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $82.23.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

