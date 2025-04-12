Distillate Capital Partners LLC Sells 27,830 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,830 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $15,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $148.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $981,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,526.40. This trade represents a 7.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $157,103.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,323.72. This represents a 13.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,305. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.