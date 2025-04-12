Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New $20.72 Million Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,718,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,860,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $334.60 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $230.08 and a 52-week high of $350.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.16. The firm has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $877,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,499.14. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $3,229,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,536,304.26. This trade represents a 12.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,235 shares of company stock worth $7,478,224 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

