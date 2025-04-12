Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $14.96 Million in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,640 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Eagle Materials as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $223.27 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.61 and a 12-month high of $321.93. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.63.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This trade represents a 9.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

