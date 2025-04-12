Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $24.05 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,485 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $24,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. NFP Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $1,473,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $207.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

