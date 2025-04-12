Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $16.21 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Cboe Global Markets worth $16,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,628,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,700,000 after purchasing an additional 56,233 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,685,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,745,000 after buying an additional 5,193,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,994,000 after buying an additional 44,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,571,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,524,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $215.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $234.37.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $260.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.80.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

