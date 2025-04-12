Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Stock Price Down 16.4% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $104.06 and last traded at $102.54. 7,122,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 4,319,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.60.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 5.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 3.03.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.4935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
