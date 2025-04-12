Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Stock Holdings Increased by Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 81,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Faithward Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 722,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter.

DISV opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

